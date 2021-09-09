Madhya Pradesh: Nirlep Singh Rai takes over as chief of National Fertilizers Limited

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Nirlep Singh Rai took over as chairman and managing director (C&MD) of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL).

Rai was director (technical) at NFL since April, 2020. He has worked with NFL for 38 years in various capacities.

He is also the nominee director on the board of joint venture company of NFL, Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL). As CEO RFCL, he is credited with commissioning the project.

Rai is a BE (instrumentation and control) from Thapar University. He has rich professional experience of technical services and operation & maintenance of large scale fertiliser plants. He has also served in production Units of the company. While heading the Nangal Unit for over two years, he brought about systematic changes resulting in sustained and efficient operations.

Rai has played a pivotal role in projects like Feed Stock change over from fuel oil to Natural Gas, commissioning of DCS and ESD systems, machine monitoring systems, process gas analysers, fire and gas systems etc at various plants of the company. He also has considerable exposure to the subject of agricultural practices, Nutrient imbalance and issues like farm subsidy, DBT etc.

Rai also ensured safe and sustained operations of the plants despite Covid-19 outbreak, achieving 117.6% capacity utilisation of plants in 2020-21 during his tenure as Director (Technical). The company is all set to achieve greater heights under his leadership and vision, said a colleague.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:32 PM IST