Bhopal: GMC issues notice to striking 12 JUDA leaders to vacate hostels; ESMA imposed

BHOPAL: Gandhi Medical College (GMC) administration on Thursday issued notices to 12 striking junior doctors to vacate hostels. The striking junior doctors have been warned to call off the strike and on failure of which an FIR will be lodged against them. Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has been imposed following the JUDA strike.

As many 3,000 Junior doctors are on strike in protest against withholding PG registration of three JUDA leaders. Junior doctors are on strike after Medical Council of India (MCI) withheld registrations of three leaders including JUDA state president Dr Arvind Meena, Dr Harish Pathak, who participated in a strike in June amid the COVID-19 crisis,

JUDA has alleged that the state government has intentionally done it as these leaders had played key roles last time during strike for stipend hike and other.

According to the GMC administration, senior resident doctors have been deployed to ensure smooth medical services in the hospital. Doctors from nearby areas too have been called. GMC dean Dr Jitendra Shukla said, “Notices have been issued to junior doctors to vacate hostel and warned them to withdraw strike otherwise, even FIR may be lodged against them. ESMA has already been imposed against junior doctors. JUDA is on strike after MCI withheld registration of three PG students. JUDA should have talked to us first before going on strike.”

Dr Pathak had alleged that the state government had sent police and harassed his parents in Singrauli on June 1,2021 when JUDA was on strike for stipend hike. A video related to police harassment was released on social media. Dr Harish Pathak and Dr Arvind Meena had led the strike in June.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:23 PM IST