Bhopal: Amid pandemic and viral fever raging, 350 junior doctors in Hamidia hospital on indefinite strike

BHOPAL: More than 350 junior doctors of the state-run Hamidia Hospital went on indefinite strike on Wednesday, performing a symbolic last rite of the medical education department. Later in the evening, the protesting medicos also took out a candle march.

The strike, in wake of the rising cases of viral fever in the state capital, will impact the health services at the medical facility. The doctors said they will not resume duty until the state government withdraws its order of putting their post graduation registration on hold.

As many as 3000 doctors across the state are shunning their duties over the demand.

The agitating doctors assembled at the Gandhi Medical College auditorium in the morning and staged a sit- till 1:00 pm. They carried out symbolic last rites of the medical education department.

Junior doctors association president Harish Pathak said that earlier also they had gone on strike but they called it off on the assurance of the government that their post PG degree registration will not be put on hold. However, they backed out of their words and now we are helpless, he said.

Even the minister of medical education department Vishwas Sarang had assured us that our demands will be fulfilled, said a protesting junior doctor. But, the government issued show cause notice to the junior doctors when they asked the government to withdraw their order regarding PG registration, he said.

The junior doctors also took out a candle march in the evening to support their demands. The JUDA members are adamant of continuing their strike until their demands are met.

They said the government should have shown some sincerity and consideration during pandemic and when cases of viral fever are gaining ground. They should not have taken the harsh decision like putting on hold our registrations, added the aggrieved doctors.

Not succumbing to any pressure, superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Lokendra Dave said that they will manage without the striking junior doctors. We have required staff to run the hospital, he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Ganesha idols made from cow dung by Bhopal artisan in great demand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:41 PM IST