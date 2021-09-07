SEASONAL VIRAL: Three kids on ventilator; 7 on oxygen support after pneumonia in Bhopal

Bhopal: Three children have been put on ventilator in Kamla Nehru and seven are on oxygen support in JP Hospital due to pneumonia detected in seasonal viral- affected children in the state capital, according to doctors. Hospital administration has been instructed for stand by-ventilators in hospitals for children.

Spread of seasonal viral fever among children has paralysed medical services at the government-run hospitals in the state capital as they have fallen short of beds for ailing kids. Parents are forced to use a bench, gallery, or even steel trunk for their wards undergoing treatment at hospital.

FP

In Kamla Nehru Hospital, 150 children are admitted and three of the serious kids are on ventilators. Hospital administration has been instructed to have stand-by ventilators. There are still 50 beds available in Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Dr Rakesh Tikka, HoD Pediatrics at Kamla Nehru said, “Beds are full with children suffering from viral infection . But there is no sign of Covid virus infection. It is seasonal viral fever and so parents should not panic. Just because of swine flu cases, we are having ventilators.”

In JP Hospital, there are 30 beds for the kids, however, 46 children are undergoing treatment at the medical facility. Children are made to lie on steel trunks as beds are no more available. JP Hospital Dr Asha Dixit, Pediatrics in-charge, said, “ We have made arrangements of 30 more beds which were to be used for dengue patients. Seven children have developed pneumonia so they are on oxygen support but there is no child on a ventilator. We count steel trunks as bed as due to lack of sufficient space. Two children have been allotted bed (trunk) in some cases but situation is under control.”

Advertisement

FP

Do not panic, it’s not Covid: Sarang: Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, who visited hospitals, has instructed the authorities to make arrangement of stand-by ventilators in case of emergency as patients of swineflu, dengue and other ailments are also coming.

“People should not panic as it is seasonal viral and not Covid-19. We have instructed the authorities to ensure required facilities in the hospitals. Three children are on ventilators. Hospitals administration has been instructed to arrange for stand-by ventilators. I have also instructed them to put their favorite cartoon photos on the wall for children at the ward,”said Sarang

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:08 PM IST