Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya festival celebrated with fervor in Semlipura of Tirla

Dhar: Bhagoriya festival was celebrated with fervour in the gram panchayat Semlipura of Tirla development block on Thursday.

Since morning the people were preparing to set up the traditional shops. More than 500 shops were set up in the haat. The forester teams danced energetically and with enthusiasm in the fest on the beats of more than 70 drums and maandals. The police administration was highly active during the festival.

BJP’s senior leader Vishwas Pandey, Laxman Patel, Mandal president Raju Baghel, gram panchayat sarpanch Ambaram Davar were present on the occasion along with other BJP leaders and activists.

Seven-day long Bhagoriya festival, the chief festival of tribals began from Monday. It starts with the arrival of palash flowers on trees. The preparations began well in advance for Bhagoriya fairs, which are a confluence of tribal and modern life. The festival of Bhagoriya haat begins seven days before Holika Dahan.

Bhagoriya is a fair where people of different tribes meet, sing, dance, play with colours and propose for marriage. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm along trade and commerce. Thousands of young men and women attend the fairs in traditional clothes.