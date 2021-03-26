Madhya Pradesh: Employees of MP Karamchari Sangh oppose government proposal to deposit 10% of arrears in NPS

BHOPAL: Employees of the state government has opposed the order instructing departments to cut 10% of the amount from arrears and deposit it in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) of the employees.

The state government had recently announced release of last installment comprising 75% of the arrears of the seventh pay commission. Later government issued instructions that 10% of the payment will be deducted and deposited in the pension scheme of the employee.

Employees organization, Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Sangh has written a letter to the chief minister urging him to take back this order.

‘About 4.5 lakh employees who have joined the state government service after January 1, 2005 are the main sufferers. Their 10% of the amount from arrears will be deducted and deposited in the NPS,’ said Ashok Pandey, state president of Karamchari Sangh.

He said that the employees are not happy with this order as they were expecting some reprieve after getting arrears- specially in view of festival and after impact of the the corona pandemic.

If the government do not take back the order, employees will be forced to protest and agitate on streets, added Pandey.