Madhya Pradesh: Badal Singh of Nagda martyred while serving in the glaciers of Sikkim, last rites on Saturday

Nagda: Final rites of the son of Nagda, Badal Singh, who sacrificed his life for the motherland in Sikkim will be performed tomorrow. On getting the news of his martyrdom, his friends and family gathered at his home, while the administration started preparations for his funeral. It is probable that his funeral procession will be there on Saturday morning.

According to the information, Badal Singh, son of Rajendra Singh Chandel, 34, posted in 15 Kumaon regiment of Indian Army, while serving in the glaciers of Sikkim, got martyred on Wednesday night. The news of his martyrdom was given to his uncle Virendra Singh on mobile at night by subedar Pratap Singh. He told his uncle that due to snowfall he suddenly fell ill and passed away.

Badal was posted in a glacier in Sikkim which is 27,000 feet above. On Wednesday evening he got stuck in the snow and was finding it difficult to breathe. When the army officials reached him, he had already passed away. His body was brought down on Thursday and he was given ‘Guard of Honour’ by 15 Kumaon Regiment. The battalion reached Delhi late at night by road. From Indore, Mhow’s battalion will take his body by road to Nagda, where his last rites will be performed on Saturday.

Badal Singh was on duty in Sikkim from February 13, 2021. He was promoted after 15 years of service this year itself and was serving as a Nayak. He got married in 2016 and became a father in 2018. Badal’s father was a contract worker in Grasim Industries but lost his job during the lockdown.