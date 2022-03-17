Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria attracts large influx of people in Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): With Covid restrictions no longer in place, the week-long ëBhagoria Festivalí witnessed a large number of people thronging the Bhagoria Haat which was organised at Kukshi town of Dhar district on Wednesday.

People of the tribal community gathered in the fair in large numbers and made purchases ahead of the festival of colours, Holi. Visitors from far-flung places too turned up to have a glimpse of the traditional culture at the haat.

Local politicians played drums and danced with people. A splendid gair was conducted under the leadership of former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, which commenced from Vijay Stambh Square and passed through various prominent intersections.

Various party members including BJP Yuva Morcha state president Vaibhav Pawar, state minister Jaideep Patel, former state minister Ranjana Baghel, former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, district panchayat member Virendra Baghel and others were also present.

Politicians flock to Bhagoriya

HATPIPLIYA: The week-long Bhagoria festival, being the most important cultural and ancient event among tribal people, is attracting a large number of people from across the country who are reaching the region to enjoy the festival.

On Wednesday, the fair witnessed a huge influx of people at the Bhagoriya Haat set up in Hatpipliya town of Dewas district. The tribals women and men, attired in colourful dresses, turned up at the haat with their traditional musical instruments to sing and dance as a part of the colourful festival.

Local politicians were reaching out to the tribals and trying to be a part of their culture. Kin of MLA Manoj Choudhari, Balram Choudhari honored tribal artists, on the occasion.

Various local representatives including Jasmat Singh Sendhav and others were also present. Local administration and police have made large scale security and other arrangements to cater to thousands of people thronging the fair.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:50 PM IST