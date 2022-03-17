Bhopal: Minor slits throat of youth in suspicion of illicit relationship with his mother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy has killed a youth in suspicion of an illicit relationship with his mother in Shabrinagar Chhola Mandir locality in Bhopal late Wednesday night.

The dead youth has been identified as Gopal (23), he was an auto driver. According to reports, Gopal had a friendship with the mother of the minor living in the same locality for the last two years. Gopal used to talk with her over phone calls and often visit her house.

On Tuesday night, the 16-year-old minor had overheard the conversation of his mother with Gopal. Following the matter, the minor had a dispute with his mother. He also warned her mother that if she would talk with him then, the result would not be good.

Later, he hatched a conspiracy with his cousin (father’s sister’s son). On Wednesday night, both of them invited Gopal for a drink. All of them reached the back side of Gopal's house near the Shabri Nagar drain. They drank alcohol after that, the minor boy attacked Gopal and slit his throat with a sharp edge weapon and ran away from the spot.

A passerby saw his body and informed the police about the incident. Acting on the information the police rushed to the spot. In the preliminary investigation it came to fore that there were about six cut marks on the body including throat, chest and face.

The police took both the accused into custody and further investigation was on.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 02:45 PM IST