Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh presents Rs 1 crore to family of Nayak Verma

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over the Samman Nidhi cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family members of martyr Jitendra Kumar Verma on Wednesday.

Chouhan handed over the cheque to the parents of the late Verma, Shviraj Verma and Dhapu Bai and wife Sunita, at the Vidhan Sabha hall.

Nayak Jitendra Verma, a resident of Dhamanda village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, was the Principal Staff Officer of the former Chief of the Army Staff General Vipin Rawat.

Verma was one of the 13 people who lost their lives along with General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in a helicopter crash in Kunnur district, Tamil Nadu, on December 8 last year.

After Nayak Verma had laid down his life in the crash, Chouhan announced that the family members of Verma would be given Rs 1 crore as Samman Nidhi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:04 PM IST