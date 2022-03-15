Indian Army honours late CDS Bipin Rawat on his 65th birth anniversary

On the eve of his 65th birth anniversary, the Indian Army has dedicated a Chair of Excellence in the memory of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the United Service Institution of India.

General Bipin Rawat, was appointed the first tri-service chief with effect from December 31, 2019. General Rawat was the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to be appointed to the top post. He served as India’s first CDS as well as the 27th Chief of the Indian Army.

General Bipin Rawat had taken over the reins of the Indian Army from General Dalbir Singh Suhag on December 17, 2016, as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

"A cheque of Rs 5 lakhs was handed over to Maj Gen BK Sharma (Retd), Director, USI which will be paid as honorarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence," the Army said in a statement.

Rawat, his wife and 11 others died after the Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in December 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:49 PM IST