Madhya Pradesh: Before Monsoon, Villagers Demand Bridge Over Badbowra

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipating the upcoming monsoon, the residents of Ratanpura panchayat in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district are fervently demanding the construction of a bridge over the Badbowra river. The villagers demanded the authorities to take immediate action so that the bridge would be built before the arrival of monsoon.

This vital infrastructure project is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and convenience of the villagers, especially during the challenging monsoon months. The need for this bridge has become increasingly urgent, as the current conditions pose a threat to both the accessibility and safety of the area.

According to the villagers, in the absence of a proper bridge or culvert over the river, they either have to take the longer route via Hathipawa village which costs them an additional 10 kilometres, or put their lives in danger by crossing the river. Schoolchildren also face problems due to the lack of a bridge. They are sometimes made to cross the river with the help of a rope, which is risky, especially during the rains.

LONG-STANDING DEMAND

The villagers have been demanding the construction of a bridge for several years but haven't received any positive response from the authorities. The panchayat officials cite a lack of funds as the reason for the delay in bridge construction. They claim that building a bridge would require special funding due to the river's width.

As a temporary solution, villagers have requested the construction of a culvert, which would be less expensive than a bridge. However, their requests haven't been addressed yet, said villagers.

The villagers and the panchayat officials urged the district administration to take an interest in their plight and approve the construction of a bridge or a culvert at the earliest. This would significantly improve their transportation problems and make their lives easier, especially during the rainy season.

IMPACT ON NEARBY VILLAGES

The lack of a bridge not only affects Ratanpura but also several nearby villages. People from these villages also have to take longer routes to reach other places due to the absence of a proper crossing.