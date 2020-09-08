Madhya Pradesh: BEd course sees more registrations than vacancies

Indore: After a lull of five years, BEd colleges in the state have seen more registrations than vacancies for centralised online admission counselling giving them hope that this year all their seats will be filled.
A record 47,405 students registered for the second round of the counselling.
“Generally, we see registrations close to 35,000 to 40,000 for the first round and then 10,000 to 12,000 in second and third rounds. But this year, the registrations figure in the second round surprised us,” said Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma.
In first round, the registrations were merely around 26,000 students against 60,000 vacant seats. The second round registration took the number close to 73,000 registrations giving a big sigh of relief to colleges.
Sharma wished that the registrations also translate into admissions. But to the shock of many colleges, the allotments were not as per the figure of registration.
“Lesser number of students was allocated to the colleges,” they complained demanding one college level counselling round also after round of online counselling is over.
“If students are eligible and seats are vacant in colleges, I don’t understand why CLC is not permitted in BEd colleges. In all courses barring education courses, CLC is held to fill vacant seats. Why only education courses are not given such an opportunity has never been explained by the powers that be,” said Shri Yashwant College chairman Ravi Bhadoria.
The colleges also reiterated their demand of providing contact numbers of students who have been allocated seats in their campuses so that they can be contacted for confirmation of admissions.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)