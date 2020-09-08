Madhya Pradesh: BEd course sees more registrations than vacancies

Indore: After a lull of five years, BEd colleges in the state have seen more registrations than vacancies for centralised online admission counselling giving them hope that this year all their seats will be filled.

A record 47,405 students registered for the second round of the counselling.

“Generally, we see registrations close to 35,000 to 40,000 for the first round and then 10,000 to 12,000 in second and third rounds. But this year, the registrations figure in the second round surprised us,” said Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma.

In first round, the registrations were merely around 26,000 students against 60,000 vacant seats. The second round registration took the number close to 73,000 registrations giving a big sigh of relief to colleges.