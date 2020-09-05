MP Student's Enrollment: Bhopal ranks lowest with 36%, Chhindwara tops with 94%

BHOPAL: The state capital has highest offices of school education department where most senior officials remain engaged in review meetings day and night. But it has ranked lowest in students’ enrollment, according to a report released on September 4.

Enrollment of students is an annual exercise in which students from class I to XII of government and non-government schools make entry in portal of school education department.

In 2020-21 session, Chhindwara, Umaria, Betul, Neemuch, Ratlam districts excelled in students’ enrollment while Mandsaur, Sidhi, Sheopur and Bhopal districts received warning from top officials for poor performance.

Only four districts managed to enroll more than 90% of students. Chhindwara topped in enrollment with 94% with Umaria at 93%, Betul 91% and Neemuch enrolling 90% of the target enrolment. Bhopal with enrolment of 36% of target ranked lowest. Mandsaur enrolled 41% and Sidhi 45%.

Bhopal was given a target to enroll 39,11,369 students against which it could enroll only 1,41,818 students. In classes I to VIII, Bhopal district enrolled 34,893 students, that is, only 44% against the target of 79,892 students in government schools. Bhopal performed badly even in enrollment of students in private schools, which stood at 32%. From classes IX to XII, students enrolled in government schools stood at 47%. Bhopal district ranked third last in this category.

District- wise enrollment report 2020-21 (as on September 4)

TOP 5

District- Enrollment target- Enrolment reported- %

Chhindwara- 401156- 377852- 94%

Umaria- 138360- 128292- 93%

Betul- 308494- 281416- 91%

Neemuch- 139247- 124902- 90%

Ratlam- 289169- 258728- 89%

Lowest 5

Bhopal- 391369- 141817- 36%

Mandsaur- 278083- 114533- 41%

Sidhi- 263045- 118535- 45%

Sheopur- 144716- 68031- 47%

Burhanpur- 141597- 69573- 49%