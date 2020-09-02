Education hub Indore lags behind Gwalior, Bhopal in number of colleges

Indore: Though Indore is described as educational hub of Madhya Pradesh, it lags behind Gwalior and Bhopal in the number of colleges participating in centralised online admission counselling going on for admission in traditional undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

As per information uploaded by Department of Higher Education (DHE), the highest number of colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore) which are participating in centralised online admsisions counselling for session 2021 stands at 195 whereas the number of colleges under Jiwaji Vishwavidyalaya (Gwalior) stands at 236 and Barkatullaha University (Bhopal) at 224 respectively.

Similarly, the number for Awadesh Pratap Singh University (Rewa) stands are 183 colleges, Vikram University (Ujjain) at 121 colleges, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (Japalpur) at 116 colleges, Maharaja Chhatrsal Bundelkhand University (Chhattarpur) at 108 colleges, Chhindwara University (Chhindwara) at 104 colleges and Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya Ujjain at 15 colleges.

“Some 10 years ago, Indore division was leading in the number of colleges but the figure went down in comparison of other divisions due to government’s apathy in encouraging the children of Malwa-Nimar region, especially tribals, to pursue higher studies,” said senior educationalist Ramesh Mangal.