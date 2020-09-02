Education hub Indore lags behind Gwalior, Bhopal in number of colleges

Indore: Though Indore is described as educational hub of Madhya Pradesh, it lags behind Gwalior and Bhopal in the number of colleges participating in centralised online admission counselling going on for admission in traditional undergraduate and post-graduate courses.
As per information uploaded by Department of Higher Education (DHE), the highest number of colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore) which are participating in centralised online admsisions counselling for session 2021 stands at 195 whereas the number of colleges under Jiwaji Vishwavidyalaya (Gwalior) stands at 236 and Barkatullaha University (Bhopal) at 224 respectively.
Similarly, the number for Awadesh Pratap Singh University (Rewa) stands are 183 colleges, Vikram University (Ujjain) at 121 colleges, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (Japalpur) at 116 colleges, Maharaja Chhatrsal Bundelkhand University (Chhattarpur) at 108 colleges, Chhindwara University (Chhindwara) at 104 colleges and Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya Ujjain at 15 colleges.
“Some 10 years ago, Indore division was leading in the number of colleges but the figure went down in comparison of other divisions due to government’s apathy in encouraging the children of Malwa-Nimar region, especially tribals, to pursue higher studies,” said senior educationalist Ramesh Mangal.
As per records, more than 30 per cent students under DAVV are from tribal belt. This number was about 40 per cent about a decade ago.
“The number dropped due to delay in issuance of scholarships on time. Many students dropped out as colleges will build up pressure on students for payment of fee and they could not be able to do so due to delay in scholarships. As a results, many students had to drop out and colleges had to close down,” Mangal said.
University-- Affiliated colleges
Jiwaji Vishwavidyalaya (Gwalior) -- 236
Barkatullaha University, Bhopal -- 224
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore) -- 195
Vikram University (Ujjain) -- 121
Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (Japalpur) -- 116
Maharaja Chhatrsal Bundelkhand University (Chhattarpur) -- 108
Chhindwara University (Chhindwara) -- 104
Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya Ujjain -- 15