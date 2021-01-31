Madhya Pradesh: Barwani municipality begins strict revenue collection drive, three shops sealed

Barwani: The municipality of Barwani began a special recovery drive from Friday to collect pending dues of the defaulters owing to the municipality since 2006.

Under the drive, three shops were sealed on Friday and other shopkeepers have been given notices to deposit the amount within four to eight days, failing to which their shops will be sealed, an official said.

When the revenue recovery drive started on Friday many shopkeepers fearing action, closed their shops and disappeared. There are such shop owners who bought the shops from the first owners (the ones who bought the shops at the municipality auction) and were extremely shocked to hear that they owed lakh of dues to the municipality.

Teams of around 12 personnel, including CMO Kushal Singh Dudwe arrived on foot at various premises with sealing materials and issued notices to shopkeepers directing them to deposit the dues at the earliest. Under the drive, three shops of Kusha Bhau Complex and Pandit Deendayal Complex located on the football ground were sealed on the spot due to non-payment of taxes of five to eight lakh rupees.