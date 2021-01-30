Madhya Pradesh: ‘Apki Police Apke Gaon’ program concluded in Garoth police station

Garoth: With an aim to develop good police – public relations, a Jan Samvad 2021 program was launched at Garoth police station in Mandsaur district on Friday.

Mandsaur Superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary, MLA Devilal Dhakad, police station staffers and a large number of villagers were present in the program.

SP Choudhary in his address said that police are trying their best to curb crime against women. He told the girl students to call the station incharge or 100 dial service if troubled by frivolous people, goons or miscreants.

He further said that the police are active and campaigns are being run in the district to curb illegal activities in all forms. Action is being taken against all kinds of mafia, he said.

Choudhary said that police are humans too and they can also err but if their cases are unresolved or if they feel that police is favoring the criminals they can inform him over the phone or can come to Mandsaur for the same.

The police officials and MLA Dhakad distributed prizes to students. Students who came first in sports were feted. The program was conducted by a girl student and station incharge Shivanshu Malviye proposed the vote of thanks.