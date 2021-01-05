Madhya Pradesh: Ball in Chief minister’s court as Big-B pleads for KBC contestant

Parihar got a chance to share his pain while sharing his routine with Big-B. Parihar is a traffic policeman and is currently posted in Mandsaur district. His wife is also a cop, and works with district police force. He told Bachchan that he is staying away from his wife for the last three-and-a-half-years.

The reason for them to stay apart is that his wife Preeti Sikarwar is posted at Inderganj police station in Gwalior, while he is posted at Mandsaur and Gwalior respectively.

He said that his life will be much better is they both get to work in one place.

From the hot seat the traffic jawan Vivek told the host that there is some problem with the transfer, due to which both the husband and wife have to live separately. Vivek said if he lived together, life would have been easier. Vivek's wife Preeti Sikarwar says that "We want to be posted in the same district so that we can live together."

After hearing out Vivek’s plight, Bachchan appealed, "Whoever are looking after the transfers in the state, should make sure that this couple is posted in one place. Please unite them, it won’t cost you anything."