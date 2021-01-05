Madhya Pradesh: Ball in Chief minister’s court as Big-B pleads for KBC contestant

MANDSAUR: While trying his luck to win Rs 7 crore at the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) a traffic jawan from Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh also shared his personal ordeal with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Not just this, the quiz master after giving jawan Vivek Parihar a patient hearing also made an appeal to the responsible officials to provide relief to Parihar.
Parihar got a chance to share his pain while sharing his routine with Big-B. Parihar is a traffic policeman and is currently posted in Mandsaur district. His wife is also a cop, and works with district police force. He told Bachchan that he is staying away from his wife for the last three-and-a-half-years.
The reason for them to stay apart is that his wife Preeti Sikarwar is posted at Inderganj police station in Gwalior, while he is posted at Mandsaur and Gwalior respectively.
He said that his life will be much better is they both get to work in one place.
From the hot seat the traffic jawan Vivek told the host that there is some problem with the transfer, due to which both the husband and wife have to live separately. Vivek said if he lived together, life would have been easier. Vivek's wife Preeti Sikarwar says that "We want to be posted in the same district so that we can live together."
After hearing out Vivek’s plight, Bachchan appealed, "Whoever are looking after the transfers in the state, should make sure that this couple is posted in one place. Please unite them, it won’t cost you anything."
As soon as BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya from Mandsaur learnt about Vivek’s issue, he appealed to state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through Twitter.
The MLA has written in the tweet that Mr Vivek, posted in the Traffic Police Department at Mandsaur Headquarters, will have the distinction of sitting with Amitabh Bachchan in KBC on 5 January 2021--Requesting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to resolve his problem. With this tweet, the BJP MLA has also tweeted a video of the show.
Will the recommendation from none other Amitabh Bachhan work in favour of Parihar or not only time will tell. The ball is in CM’s court now.
