Madhya Pradesh: Bagli Keeps Shutters Down For District Status

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:25 AM IST
FPJ

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): In poll year, Bagli district Banao campaign co-operation committee observed a day-long shutdown on Thursday and also launched indefinite strike to press for their long standing demand of district status for Bagli. The shutdown saw massive support from local organisations as well.

A decade back, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to make Bagli a new district to fulfill wishes of former CM Kailash Joshi. However, it is yet to be fulfilled.

After paying tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, the committee took out a huge protest march. Social worker Prakash Chandra Bothra, senior advocate Praveen Kumar Chaudhary, Rajendra Kumar Enani, Suryaprakash Gupta, Vijay Yadav, Omprakash Sharma and other leaders, workers and residents were present. Janpad panchayat vice-president Rameshwar Gurjar also reached protest site and extended support.

A large number of tribal and local traders’ organisations raised slogans against the state government and extended support to the cause.

The protest was conducted by Somesh Upadhyay while Mukesh Gupta proposed vote of thanks. A Kanwar Yatra (one of the largest in the Malwa region) which commenced from Dharaji reached the protest site in Bagli on Thursday and extended support as well.

article-image

