Madhya Pradesh: Beneficiary Conference Organised By BJP To Discuss 150 Schemes In Bagli

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP organised a beneficiary conference in Punjapura Mandi Pragad, where beneficiaries were present and informed in detail about 150 schemes implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government. Mainly Ladli Behna Yojana and Farmers’ Summon Fund were told and Bagli MLA Pahad Singh Kannauje was told about Dharaji Ghat. The programme was initiated by the guest, who paid tribute to Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay by garlanding his picture.

Women and men gathered in the conference with MLA Pahadsingh Singh Kannauje Dewas, district in-charge Madhu Verma, district president Rajeev Khandelwal, development authority president Rajesh Yadav, district minister Popendsingh Bagga, senior leader Mahesh Dubey, tribal corporation president Piki Barel Soblyapura, sarpanch Anubai Laxmansingh Parihar and many others. The conference was conducted by MLA representatives Kamal Yadav and Praveen Chaudhary expressed gratitude.