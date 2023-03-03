Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar private hospital to get first MBBS doctor

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Badnawar town of district Dhar finally get its first ever MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) doctor Dr Yash Patidar who will be rendering services at private Patidar hospital now.

At an event organised at Prachi Shree Resort in Badnawar town, renowned cardiologist Dr Suresh Khatod (hailing from Badnagar town) along with wife Dr Vinita Khatod, appeared as chief guest.

Addressing the masses, he said that after a long wait, residents have now got its first ever MBBS doctor Yash Patidar who will serve at private Patidar hospital, marking an accomplishment for the town. There was no MBBS doctor in private hospitals/clinics in the town for the last several years.

Previously, only Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) & Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) doctors (practising allopathic medicine) were serving at private clinics. Rajesh Agarwal, vice president of Civil Supplies Corporation besides local leaders also attended the event. Sudeep Dhodapkar conducted the event while Malav Rajpurohit proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: A mentally challenged minor girl became pregnant after she was raped in Badnawar