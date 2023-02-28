Madhya Pradesh: A mentally challenged minor girl became pregnant after she was raped in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another shameful act, one mentally challenged minor girl was sexually assaulted by a person close to her family. After this, the victim who is tribal became pregnant, Badnawar police said.

According to information, both the accused and the victim belongs to the same village and fall under the Badnawar police station limit in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district.

The incident came to the fore when the victim’s mother observed physical changes in her daughter’s body as she became six months pregnant.

When she asked her daughter about what was wrong with her, she revealed that the accused whom she addressed Jhanga Dada alias Jhanga, son of Babu Bheel, sexually assaulted her about six months back, when she was alone at home.

The victim’s parents immediately rushed to the Badnawar police station along with the victim and lodged complaints against the accused. After this, the police registered the case.

Police informed that the victim in her statement claimed that the accused Jhinga Dada used to come to her place frequently when she was alone.

Police registered case against the accused under relevant Sections of IPC as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

Based on medical reports, it was confirmed that the girl is six months pregnant. So far, the accused is on the run and police searching for him.

Police informed that the girl’s parents are labourers and they used to move out of home for work leaving her behind at home and the accused took an advantage of this and raped her repeatedly.