Madhya Pradesh: High drama in Badnawar as man climbs on mobile tower, threatens to commit suicide

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar witnessed a high drama, with a man climbing up a mobile tower and even threatening to commit suicide on Sunday evening. Police finally managed to get him down from the mobile tower after several efforts.

According to sources, the incident took place at Kod village of Badnawar town under Kanwan police station when a man identified as Kamal climbed up the mobile tower and threatened to commit suicide after jumping from the tower. A large number of residents accumulated at the scene.

Following several attempts, he didn’t climb down from the tower. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and managed to get him down from the mobile tower safely after a few hours.

However, the reason for his mischievous act is yet to be ascertained. The scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character in the 1970s blockbuster 'Sholay' movie.

It was noted that the man earlier too climbed on a same mobile tower on December 16, 2021, citing the non-issuance of a BPL card (ration card). He climbed down from the town after getting assurance from villagers.

