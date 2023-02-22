Madhya Pradesh: Farmer complains of malpractices in purchase of soybean at Mandi in Badnawar

Soyabean |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a glaring example of malpractices in purchase of agriculture produce, a private soybean procurement centre at Badnawar Anaj Mandi (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) was indicted for allegedly misappropriating three quintals of soybean crop during weighing process.

Irked over the act, farmer filed a written complaint with the market committee secretary Madanlal Akhara demanding tough action against the trader. Janpad member Paritosh Singh Rathore too sent an application to secretary and apprised minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon of the incident through social media.

In the application, it was stated that similar complaints of farmers being duped by traders had been received from the same place in the past too. However, no action was initiated against the accused.

According to reports, Jitendra Singh Bulgara had brought his soybean produce to mandi through auction process. Sumit Traders were caught misappropriating three quintals of soybean (Rs 16,000) crop during weighing process.

Secretary Akhara said that on receiving the complaint, a show cause notice was served to trader, seeking clarification for misconduct and disciplinary action would be taken if satisfactory reasons were not provided.

