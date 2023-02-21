Madhya Pradesh: In Badnawar, nine out of 43 colonies identified for legalisation

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is making efforts to legalise illegal colonies across the state. In Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, nine illegal colonies have been identified for legalisation, which fall under the purview of the rules and guidelines of the government.

After validity, the municipality will begin the development process, which will directly benefit residents of the respective colonies.

According to information, in Badnawar alone about 43 colonies have been declared illegal, out of which only nine colonies have been identified for legalisation.

Following the order of the district collector, the illegal colonies which came into existence before December 31, 2016, coming under the limits of the municipal council, were identified during the survey.

This nine colonies include, Rathore Colony, Pratap Colony, Priyadarshini Indira Colony, Jaiswal Colony, Soni Colony, Mahalaxmi Developers, Chanakyapuri, Uttam Vihar and Saraswati Colony.

Meanwhile, the residents of Varco City Colony, located in Badnawar recently submitted a memorandum to SDM's Reader Sandeep Dwivedi regarding resumption of building permission and renaming process. A copy of this was also provided to municipality CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya as well as forwarded a copy to the cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and collector Priyank Mishra.

Memorandum handed over to begin nomination process

It was said in the memorandum that in 2010-11, houses and plots have been purchased in the said colony. Apart from this, other people had also bought. Many of these have been renamed, while many are hanging in the balance. Due to non-availability of nomination and permission, there is also difficulty in selling bank loans, mortgages and plots.

Because of this, everyone is mentally disturbed. The TNC permission and other procedures have been completed by the coloniser as per rules. That is why the permission and nomination process should be resumed after discussing the memorandum.

At present, about 70 families are living in this colony. There are about 300 plots in the colony, the renaming and registry of the remaining plots are not coming.

When contacted, CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya said that the government has begun the process, which is going on for nine colonies. If colonisers bring documents for illegal colonies, action will be taken as per rules.

It is worth mentioning that the matter is under consideration in the court due to the Khalsa name of the landowner being entered in the Khasra account column of the Varco City Colony land.

In this case, there is an appeal from the principal secretary of revenue department, Bhopal to the sub- registrar Badnawar regarding the renaming of the plots of this colony and registry is not possible until the court decides. In this situation, the owners of the plots are getting upset without any reason.

Rules are not followed in many colonies

According to the guidelines of the government, during the construction of the colony, 52 per cent of the total land is allowed to cut the plot, while 48 per cent of the land is kept reserved for development. These include wide roads, drainage lines, parking, gardens, but many of these colonies are such that rules have not been followed. Due to this, it has come under the category of illegal colony.