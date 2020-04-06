Madhya Pradesh: Badagaon declared containment after resident tests positive

Khargone: The health department is continuously sending samples of potential patients of corona to Indore. One such person whose samples have been sent from Khargone has tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19.

After receving the report received on Sunday morning, CMHO Dr Rajni Davar said that a 42-year-old man from Badagaon was admitted on March 31 in the isolation ward set up in the district hospital.

His samples were sent on the same day. As the report was received on Sunday the history of patient was explored. The administration found that this man used to work at a hotel in Indore, where 2 other young men have tested positive for Covid-19. He left work on March 27.

Collector Gopalachandra Dad has declared Badagaon village a containment after the news. The man has been referred to Indore on Sunday afternoon and samples of his 5 kin have also been taken. The areas where the confirmed ??patients lived have been declared as containment areas, and the screening work of the residents is being done by the 11 special RRT team. Over 5,000 people have been screened so far.