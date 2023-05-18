Madhya Pradesh: Authority fails to maintain cleanliness in Anand Vihar Colony

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Ward no 5 Anand Vihar Colony have raised major concerns over the colony turning into a dump yard as sanitation workers did not show up for the past few days in the colony. A group of residents on Thursday met chief municipal officer (CMO) Sudhir Kumar Singh to discuss their grievances and handed over a memorandum.

It was mentioned that the colony has been littered all around with trash as sanitation workers did not show up for a few days, causing mosquito breeding and unpleasant smell in the colony.

Several complaints were raised to municipal official Hemant Sharma but authorities have not taken any step so far. Frequent accidents due to road blockade by construction materials sparked resentment among residents who have threatened to launch agitation if the authorities failed to fulfill demands within a week. They also demanded the installation of speed breaker in the colony in order to avoid accidents and avert risk to pedestrians and children busy in playing.

The authorities have failed to maintain cleanliness, door-to-door waste pick-up and waste management causing hardships to the residents. Bhagwandas Vaswani, Vijay Aachwani and a large number of colony residents were present.