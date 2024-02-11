Madhya Pradesh: Attack On Liquor Baron Ashok Arora; Victim's Brother Arrested For Conspiracy | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police on Saturday arrested Rakesh Arora, brother of liquor baron Ashok Arora, in connection with the deadly attack on the latter. Police booked Rakesh under section 120(b) of IPC for criminal conspiracy, said ASP Navalsingh Sisodia.

ASP Sisodia said that Rakesh's involvement has come to light in the case of the attack on Ashok Arora. On this basis, apart from prime accused Jai Sabnani alias Babu Sindhi and Ahmed, Rakesh Arora has also been made accused under 120B and arrested.

Sisodia added that more people could have been involved in the crime, and an investigation is going on for them. If anyone else is involved in this, then action will be taken against him as well.

Earlier on Saturday, district administration and local police, in a joint operation, demolished a farmhouse owned by notorious smuggler Babu Sindhi alias Jaikumar Sabnani. The farmhouse was situated near Barkheda Fanta on the by-pass.

The farmhouse, located on the outskirts of the town, was suspected to be a hub for illegal activities, and the accused might put his illegal earnings from smuggling and other criminal activities into the construction of the farmhouse.

During the demolition, a heavy police force led by Neemuch SDM Mamta Khede, CSP Abhishek Ranjan, tehsildar Sanjeev Malviya, Prem Shankar Patel, Cantt police station in-charge Saurabh Sharma, and Dharmendra Gaur were present. Two JCBs have been pressed into the job, which was started in the early morning on Saturday.

Notably, Babu Sindhi has been considered the main accused in the deadly attack on liquor businessman Ashok Arora near Lions Park intersection in Neemuch on February 4. Due to which this action was taken.

Ujjain Range IG Santosh Kumar Singh reached Neemuch on Friday evening and had a meeting with senior police and administration officials. It is likely that during this time, a decision would also have been taken to demolish the illegal construction of the criminals.

This farmhouse, constructed at a cost of crores of rupees, was built without permission. On which the administration took this action.

Sources claimed that the house built by Babu Sindhi with his black money had all the luxuries and comforts. A swimming pool and artificial waterfalls were built in the farmhouse.

When contacted, Neemuch SDM Mamta Khede said that it was constructed without permission. The SP had received a report that this place was being used as a shelter for criminals. Action is being taken to demolish the illegal construction.

A small swimming pool and many rooms inside have been built here, which are made for parties and accommodation, and an investigation into illegal construction is going on. Further action will be taken as the investigation progresses.