Madhya Pradesh: Attach SDM, EE’s office, cars & other property, orders court in Nalkheda

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Agar Malwa ordered attachment of SDM Revenue and Executive Engineer's offices, cars and other property for their failure to compensate farmers for land submerged in Kundalia dam project.

The additional district judge in Susner had issued notice for recovery of Rs 2,09,19,020 on sub-divisional officer revenue Susner and executive engineer Kundalia dam.

After the two officials failed to comply with the order, the aggrieved farmers filed an attachment petition with the additional district court in Susner.

As a result, the entire office, car, computer, laptop, furniture and other stuff in the Jirapur division of SDM Susner and executive engineer Kundalia Dam Project is subject to court order at any moment.

In fact, notwithstanding the decision of Susner additional district judge, and the Indore bench of MP High Court, farmers who lost land in the Kundalia dam are yet to be compensated. A large amount of interest is also involved due to non-payment of compensation on time.

The pertinent question is that after high court’s unambiguous decision, will someone be held accountable for the massive interest that the government would now have to pay for the unjustified delay in payment to victim?

When contacted, Susner sub-divisional officer (revenue) Kiran Varbade said they would take the matter to the Supreme Court and the administration would obey whatever the apex court decides.