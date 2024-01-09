Madhya Pradesh: At Last, Toilet Unlocked; Great Relief To Patients At Sardarpur CHC

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of patients and their relatives visiting Sardarpur Community Health Centre heaved a sigh of relief after the hospital administration unlocked the washroom at the centre.

The only washroom available at the centre had been locked for several weeks, causing inconvenience and frustration for those in need of its facilities.

Notably, Free Press prominently raised the issue on January 9, about how the non-availability of the washroom caused inconvenience and frustration to the patients and their attenders here.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the hospital administration came into action and quickly opened the lock of the toilet, got it cleaned, and got it started. This has brought great relief to the patients and their families.

Hospital staff claimed that the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Sheela Mujalda, locked the toilet due to sanitation concerns within the hospital premises.

This action has not only affected the patients and their families but also imposed challenges on the employees, forcing them to seek alternatives for basic needs.

CHC in Sardarpur has turned major footfall with the majority tribal population in need of medical care. The lack of toilets has left patients and their families in distress, impacting their access to basic sanitation.

CHC has been accommodating numerous patients daily, some dealing with severe illnesses. The sole available toilet within the ward has been inaccessible, leading to patients and their families wandering around the hospital premises in search of washroom facilities.

This dire situation has forced people to resort to defecating in the open or pay fees at a distant municipal facility, adding to their woes.

Approximately 70% of the impoverished population, totalling 250,000 residents in Sardarpur tehsil, rely on the CHC for their medical support.