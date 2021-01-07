Madhya Pradesh: ASP Rajesh Kumar Yadav visits Kalsia village, assures villagers to swipe off Kanjar gangs

Alot: Day after more than 100 villagers from Kalsia village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district attacked two Kanjar deras situated close to Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan state border and kidnapped as many 38 minor children and women, Jhalawad additional superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Yadav visited Kalsia village.
ASP Yadav and his team carried out a search operation in the village to ensure no one from Kanjar dens who were abducted by villagers on Wednesday night are left at Kalsia village.
After the search operation, ASP Yadav had a brief discussion with the villagers and the media persons. Officer condemned the incident and said that villagers should not abduct women and kids. If there is such an issue, they must contact local police or Rajasthan police. No one has the right to take the law into their hand and yesterday’s action was sheer violation of the law and those who are involved in it will face the action."
ASP added that Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will jointly take action against Kanjar gang and will do their utmost to get rid of the area from Kanjar menace.
Meanwhile, members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said that they, along with local traders and villagers, will stage a protest at Alot and Nageshwar police station and demand high-level inquiry in the case. They will demand immediate release of six persons who were arrested by police in connection with the abduction of women and children from Kanjar den.
Local MLA Manoj Chawla and Virendra Singh Solanki announced that they will take the matter to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the next couple of days and will seek his intervention to resolve Kanjar menace in the area.
