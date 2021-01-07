Madhya Pradesh: ASP Rajesh Kumar Yadav visits Kalsia village, assures villagers to swipe off Kanjar gangs

ASP added that Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will jointly take action against Kanjar gang and will do their utmost to get rid of the area from Kanjar menace.

Meanwhile, members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said that they, along with local traders and villagers, will stage a protest at Alot and Nageshwar police station and demand high-level inquiry in the case. They will demand immediate release of six persons who were arrested by police in connection with the abduction of women and children from Kanjar den.

Local MLA Manoj Chawla and Virendra Singh Solanki announced that they will take the matter to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the next couple of days and will seek his intervention to resolve Kanjar menace in the area.