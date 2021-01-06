Indore: Abducted from Rajasthan, freed in Madhya Pradesh

Alot: In a retaliatory action, over 100 villagers from Kalsia village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district attacked two Kanjar deras, situated close to Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and kidnapped about 38 minor children and women. Meanwhile, timely action by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh police averted any untoward incident as all the abducted kids and women were safely rescued.

Police said the villagers attacked Kanjar deras at Arnia Tokra near Unhel village in Jhalawad district of Rajasthan. According to information from Unhel police station, about 100 people in a private bus and other vehicles reached Arnia Tokra village situated close to MP–Rajasthan border on the bank of Kshipra river and attacked two Kanjar deras and kidnapped 38 minor children and women and moved them towards Ratlam district. As soon as the Unhel police came to know about the incident, they coordinated with their counterpart in Ratlam and rescued all the abducted people.