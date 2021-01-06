Indore: Abducted from Rajasthan, freed in Madhya Pradesh

Alot: In a retaliatory action, over 100 villagers from Kalsia village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district attacked two Kanjar deras, situated close to Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and kidnapped about 38 minor children and women. Meanwhile, timely action by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh police averted any untoward incident as all the abducted kids and women were safely rescued.
Police said the villagers attacked Kanjar deras at Arnia Tokra near Unhel village in Jhalawad district of Rajasthan. According to information from Unhel police station, about 100 people in a private bus and other vehicles reached Arnia Tokra village situated close to MP–Rajasthan border on the bank of Kshipra river and attacked two Kanjar deras and kidnapped 38 minor children and women and moved them towards Ratlam district. As soon as the Unhel police came to know about the incident, they coordinated with their counterpart in Ratlam and rescued all the abducted people.
The police also arrested six kidnappers and registered a case against 94 unidentified persons and seized one .12 bore country-made revolver, two live cartridges, two daggers, one chain, one sword and a car.
However, Kalsia villagers justified the action saying that it’s just a retaliatory action for what they did in the past. According to villagers, it all started on Tuesday when a few Kanjars stole a motorcycle from Kalsia. Villagers claimed that the Kanjars used to extort money in return of stolen goods and in case if they failed to fulfill their demands, they threatened them of dire consequences or also beat them up.
