Madhya Pradesh: Ashida Bhare finds place in national shooting event

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Rifle shooting players of Central India Academy Ashida Bhare, Yukti Jhala, Tasmiya Pathan, Srishti Chauhan and Vanshita Gajeshwar participated in the 8th West Zone Shooting Championship.

The said competition was held from August 14 to 19 at the shooting range of Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association, Ahmedabad.

An estimated 600 shooters from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Army participated in this competition. Succeeding in this competition, Ashida Bhare, the shooter of Central India Academy, ensured her place in the upcoming national competition. On the achievement school management congratulated the student and coach Jeevan Dey and wished for her bright future.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:13 PM IST