Madhya Pradesh: Army man booked for misappropriating Rs one crore govt funds

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against an Army havildar, who is posted as a clerk in the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, for allegedly misappropriating Rs one crore government funds by transferring the amount into the bank account of his relative, an official said on Sunday.

The case against him was registered following a letter written by the AMU authorities to the police, he said.

The letter states that the clerk posted in AMU Mhow, had transferred government money of the unit into the bank account of one of his relatives, who is a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, Sub Inspector Devesh Pal of Mhow police station said.

After verification, a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him on Friday night as per the directions given by senior officers, he said.

The police official said that since the accused is an Army personnel, further action will be taken as per the law concerning defence forces employees involved in any crime.

Last week, a 42-year-old clerk working at the Indore collector's office was arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 5.68 crore government funds in the last three years. The accused had transferred the funds meant for the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes to some 25 bank accounts, including those belonging to his wife, relatives and acquaintances, since 2020. While being taken to a court after his arrest, the clerk had said he had spent the embezzled money in hotels and clubs in Mumbai and Goa.

