Madhya Pradesh: House vandalised on charges of religious conversion in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Bajrang Dal and other saffron organisations vandalised a house in Khan Colony of Mhow over allegation of religious conversion on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm when a few people were having group meal in a house on the road between Simrol Road and Khan Colony. Bajrang Dal activists reached the spot and created a ruckus. They also ransacked the house. Victims also alleged physical assault. Three persons were injured while trying to confront the activists.

Heavy Police force was deployed on the spot after the incident to avoid any untoward incident. According to sources, a meeting regarding religious conversion was underway in the house of Chadrashekhar Upadhyay and his wife Sangeet Upadhyay. Bajrang Dal activists were tipped off about the meeting.

Late night, police registered a case against Ashish and Sanjay Chohan along with Chandra Shekhar, Sangeeta and Swati Tiwari of Khargone. On Friday, all these accused were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi Shankar Dohra from where their bail plea was rejected.

The court denied bail stating that they could influence evidence. Sangeeta Upadhyay, who was present on the spot on Thursday night, claimed innocence and denied involvement in religious conversion.

Sources said that allegations of religious conversion in the above-mentioned building had been doing rounds for many months. Leaders of Hindu organisations said that they had been receiving information about this for long. Rural SP Ritika Vasan also reached Mhow as soon as the information about the incident was received. The SP said that investigation was underway.

Nearby residents also claimed that suspicious activities were conducted in the building.