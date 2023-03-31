 Bhopal: Kamal Nath calls meet to discuss poll manifesto as CM Chouhan bears public brunt over 36 deaths in Indore temple mishap
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Kamal Nath calls meet to discuss poll manifesto as CM Chouhan bears public brunt over 36 deaths in Indore temple mishap

Bhopal: Kamal Nath calls meet to discuss poll manifesto as CM Chouhan bears public brunt over 36 deaths in Indore temple mishap

In-charge General Secretary Jaiprakash Agarwal, Leader of Opposition Dr. Govind Singh, President of the Promise Committee, Rajendra Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalakshmi, Sadho, Bala Bachchan were present in the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called a meeting on Friday to discuss manifesto for upcoming MP Assemble Elections.

Coincidentally or not, the meeting was called at a time when 36 deaths in Indore's Beleshwar Temple was dominating the headlines, and the angry kin of the deceased blamed the Shivraj-led government for not sending NDRF and military forces for rescue on time.

Nath is presiding over the meeting. In-charge General Secretary Jaiprakash Agarwal, Leader of Opposition Dr. Govind Singh, President of the Promise Committee, Rajendra Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalakshmi, Sadho, Bala Bachchan were present in the meeting.

As per the sources, Congress is closely monitoring the public sentiment after Indore accident and is planning to draft the promissory note accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kamal Nath calls meet to discuss poll manifesto as CM Chouhan bears public brunt over 36...

Bhopal: Kamal Nath calls meet to discuss poll manifesto as CM Chouhan bears public brunt over 36...

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur commissioner Borkar seeks VRS

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur commissioner Borkar seeks VRS

Bhopal: State government increases award money for military medals 

Bhopal: State government increases award money for military medals 

Bhopal: Bhagwat to address Sindhi community on March 31

Bhopal: Bhagwat to address Sindhi community on March 31