Madhya Pradesh: Army Flying Expedition 鮮atex K2K 2023-24' Commences In Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Army microlight flying expedition 鮮atex K2K 2023-24' commenced their expedition from Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Microlight & PHG), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow (MP), their home base on Monday.

The expedition team will reach Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) on November 28 where a flag-off by the army commander will be conducted as part of a curtain-raiser event.

This expedition has been organised under the aegis of the Army Adventure Wing to Commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas and the Centenary of the Bombay Sappers War Memorial in honour of those brave soldiers who lost their lives for the nation.

FP Photo

The team will hoist the national flag along with the Indian army flag and other banners to spread the spirit of adventure, courage, camaraderie and teamwork.

The expedition will involve long-distance cross-country formation flying with four Microlight Aircraft (two Fixed Wing aircraft and two Powered Hang Gliders) covering from Kashmir to Kanyakumari spanning over approx 9,500 km, in four phases.

There are a total of eleven officers including three women officers, four JCOs and 35 soldiers in the team, who are participating in this expedition as pilots-in-command, co-pilots and ground support crew. During the expedition, the team will be conducting large-scale air shows at six locations en route i.e. Udhampur, Jammu, Ramnathpuram, Kochi, Goa and Pune.

Apart from these air shows, the team will also be conducting limited fly-past demonstrations at multiple locations en route celebrating the bravery and courage of the Indian Army. Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, Commandant MCTE and Colonel Commandant Corps of Signals were present during the takeoff and conveyed his best wishes to the team for the challenging journey ahead.