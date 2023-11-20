Madhya Pradesh: 4 Arrested In Deputy Sarpanch’s Son's Murder Case In Burhanpur | Representational Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a breakthrough, Shahpura police, on Monday, arrested four accused in connection with the murder of the deputy sarpanch’s son in Metha village of Burhanpur district.

Deceased Shubham, 25, son of deputy sarpanch Santosh Patil of Bhawasa village was attacked by four accused- Shivkumar, Jagdish and two others- all residents of Metha village while he was returning to his native place on November 16 night.

Shahpura station in-charge Akhilesh Mishra said that as many eight accused attacked victim Shubham and two of his friends Vishal and Sharad while they were returning to their village from Shubham’s agricultural farm over a petty issue.

Mishra said that Shivkumar and Jagdish are labourers and a search for other accused is being going on.

According to police, on November 16 at around 9 pm, Shubham along with his friends Vishal Tayde and Sharad Tayde had gone on a bike to start the motor pump at his farm in Maitha.

While they were returning home after starting the motor pump, Shubham's motorcycle skidded due to a speed breaker on the road, and the light from his motorcycle's headlights fell on the accused.

Following this, the accused got involved in a dispute, and subsequently, they attacked Shubham and others, resulting in the death of Shubham on the spot, while Sharad got minor injuries in the attack.

