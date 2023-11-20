MP: Highly-Priced & Short On Supply Urea Creates Trouble For Nimar Farmers As They Prepare Fields For Rabi Crops

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Shortage of urea has, once again, created trouble for farmers as they prepare fields for Rabi crops across Nimar region.

However, farmers are dealing with a shortage of fertilisers and urea, which is affecting their crop yields. This shortage has led to increased prices of fertilisers and urea, making it difficult for farmers to afford the necessary inputs for their crops.

The delayed supply of fertilisers has become a major concern for farmers as it hampers their sowing schedule and affects the overall crop yield. Additionally, the limited availability of fertilisers further adds to the challenges faced by farmers, making it difficult for them to meet the nutrient requirements of their crops effectively.

In Barwani, Krishi Upaj Mandi, farmers come early in the morning and register their numbers, whereas the centre opens around 11 am. As the process of obtaining urea at the centre involves various steps such as verification of documents, weighing the produce, and completing necessary paperwork, it takes around five to seven hours to get urea from the centre.

The heavy rainfall has replenished the soil's moisture content, creating favourable conditions for sowing. Looking at the condition, many farmers have even started sowing activities, and the majority of the farmers have already completed sowing work. The remaining farmers are busy preparing their fields for sowing, but they have to worry about fertiliser.

However, due to the increased demand for fertilisers, these farmers are facing challenges in procuring sufficient quantities for their fields.

Many of the farmers, especially those who had more land, narrating their plight, claimed that they were not getting enough fertiliser, and this was their unending problem.

They expressed that this ongoing issue had severely impacted their livelihoods and left them struggling to make ends meet. They emphasised the urgent need for assistance and support from the government to address this recurring challenge.

Rameshwar Solanki, a farmer in Avalda village, says that even though plenty of fertiliser is available in the centres, it takes more time to supply it. As a result, farmers like Rameshwar face delays in receiving the necessary fertiliser for their crops. This shortage hampers their agricultural productivity and can have negative implications for their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Hujar Khan, a centre in-charge, says that only two bags of urea fertiliser will be given for one acre.

The centre was closed between November 16 and 19, as we were engaged in election duty, and functioning started on Monday. As a result, there was a huge crowd of farmers at the centre.

Khan added that fertiliser has been made available in sufficient quantities in the district. From time to time, seniors are informed about the supply of fertilisers.

