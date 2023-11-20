Indore: Fans Crestfallen As India Lose Tamely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cricket-crazy fans in the city felt badly let down by Australiaís facile win over India in the World Cup final on Sunday. Streets that are usually crowded whenever India wins were deserted and so was Rajwada, where the fans congregate for celebrations.

The letdown was more pronounced as there was a massive build-up to the event. Multiplexes were showing the match live, and big screens had been set up in clubs, restaurants, street food destinations and residential colonies for the fans. In the morning, cricket fans had offered special prayers in various temples in the city for an Indian victory.

There was huge excitement as India scored at a brisk pace in the first few overs, but once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out and the final score stood at only 240, the enthusiasm level came down. But there was still hope, and fans expected the Indian bowlers to produce a miracle. And when Indian bowlers took three Australian wickets in quick succession, hope flickered once again, only to be extinguished by steady Australian batting. By the 20th over, most of the fans realized that a victory was improbable, and many who had kept crackers burst themÖ. perhaps out of frustration.

