Madhya Pradesh: Army clerk transfers Rs 1 crore to relative’s account in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An army havildar posted as a clerk in the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Mhow has been booked by Mhow police for illegally transferring money worth Rs 1 crore from AMU’s account to his relative’s account.

Sub-inspector (SI) Devesh Pal of Mhow police station told PTI, ‘The police received a written complaint from the AMU against havildar Santosh Kumar Tiwari posted as the unit clerk. The complaint states that havildar Tiwari had transferred government money of the unit into the bank account of one of his relatives Deepshikha, a resident of Gyaspura Dhandari Tala village of Ludhiana district of Punjab. The complaint was verified and a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered against Tiwari on late Friday night after directions from senior officers’.

‘As the accused is an army personnel, further action will be taken as per the law concerning defence force personnel in case they are involved in any crime’, Pal said.

