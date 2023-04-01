Madhya Pradesh: Annual budget passed unanimously in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The first general meeting of the newly elected municipal council was held on Friday in the presence of CMO Dr Madhu Saxena under the chairmanship of Nagar Palika Sevanti Suresh Patel in the council room. Accounts officer Uday Singh and Sunil Verma, in-charge of revenue, finance and accounts department, presented the budget for estimated income-expenditure for 2023-24 session in the meeting. Meeting in-charge and office superintendent Vijay Ahir presented the points included in the meeting before the council for approval.

The proposal to increase burden on the residents of the city, including the acceptance of Haat Bazar meeting collection on contract and increase in property tax, consolidated tax, water tax, has been rejected outright. Similarly, various development works and bodies including construction of concrete roads, drains, facilities, accessible toilets, community buildings, composting from wet waste on the trenching ground, disposal of dry waste, keeping employees on outsourcing from Sedmap organisation for various works in the financial year were approved. Over 200 proposals for works were included as per the requirement of the area, in which all the proposals have been passed by voice vote except the proposals involving all kinds of tax hike.

In the meeting, the municipal president and many councillors were elected for the first time. They approved all the proposals on the advice of the CMO and former councillors. The budget of income-expenditure of Rs 325 crore was mainly presented in the meeting, in which general administration and Rs 8.62 crore on collection, Rs16.90 crore on public safety, Rs 5.16 crore on public health and convenience, Rs 225.37 crore on public works, Rs 1.35 crore on public education, miscellaneous Rs 10.81 crore, extraordinary expenditure of Rs 3.85 crore, besides accumulated fund of Rs 3.85 crore, a budget of Rs 15 lakh savings, has been presented.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: House vandalised on charges of religious conversion in Mhow