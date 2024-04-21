 Madhya Pradesh: Armed Miscreants Ransack Several Houses, Loot Valuables In Gandhwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Armed Miscreants Ransack Several Houses, Loot Valuables In Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Armed Miscreants Ransack Several Houses, Loot Valuables In Gandhwani

At least five houses burgled in 24 hours in Gandhwani.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of 40 to 50 armed miscreants wreaked havoc in Bydipura of Gandhwani under the jurisdiction of Gandhwani police station, on Saturday night. The thieves struck several houses, breaking doors and cupboards, and looted cash and jewellery. The miscreants targeted at least five houses, locking the occupants in rooms and subjecting them to physical assault.

The victims recounted the ordeal, stating that substantial amounts of cash and jewellery were stolen from each household. Sharing their ordeal, Mahesh Bala said that cash and silver jewellery worth over Rs 50,000 were stolen from his house. Similarly, Dinesh claimed that thieves barged into their house and locked them inside the room before fleeing away with cash and silver jewellery worth Rs 17,000.

Read Also
MP: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Stops His Convoy, Joins Mahavir Jayanti Procession (WATCH)
article-image

Another victim, Jalam also said that thieves made away with cash and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 90,000, with the thieves resorting to violence by beating him. Somtabai said that thieves made away with cash and silver jewellery worth Rs 15,000 from her house at midnight. Similarly, Sur Singh said that thieves made away with cash and silver jewellery worth Rs 60,000 by breaking the doors and cupboards of his house.

Top of Form Residents promptly alerted the police, prompting a response from the Zirabad outpost and Gandhwani police station. Although, the thieves had fled the scene before the police arrived. Zirabad outpost in-charge Rajesh Chauhan and Gandhwani police station in-charge Kailash Baria assured that efforts were underway to apprehend the perpetrators swiftly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Armed Miscreants Ransack Several Houses, Loot Valuables In Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Armed Miscreants Ransack Several Houses, Loot Valuables In Gandhwani

MP: Dalits Threaten To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections To Prevent Removal Of Ambedkar's Statue

MP: Dalits Threaten To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections To Prevent Removal Of Ambedkar's Statue

Democracy Will End If 'Modi-Shah Sarkar' Comes Back To Power, Says Congress Chief Kharge

Democracy Will End If 'Modi-Shah Sarkar' Comes Back To Power, Says Congress Chief Kharge

MP: 24-Year-OId BPO Employee Hangs Self In Indore Hotel Amid Wedding Pressure & Health Struggles

MP: 24-Year-OId BPO Employee Hangs Self In Indore Hotel Amid Wedding Pressure & Health Struggles

MP Weather Update: Rain Expected In 21 Districts Including Jabalpur And Gwalior In The Next 24 Hours

MP Weather Update: Rain Expected In 21 Districts Including Jabalpur And Gwalior In The Next 24 Hours