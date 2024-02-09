Madhya Pradesh: Annual Customer Meeting Of Central Coop Bank Held In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): At the annual customer meeting ceremony of three branches of Central Cooperative Bank in Mandsaur, bank CEO Arun Kumar Harsola emphasised on cooperation in district's progress.

Farmers, loan recipients, bailiffs and entrepreneurs were among the attendees. Harsola highlighted bank's efforts in benefitting various sections of the society through its branches and primary agricultural credit cooperative societies.

Zero percent interest loans are provided to farmers, cattle herders and fishermen, with schemes also available for non-agricultural purposes like business and housing. The bank honoured representatives and customers, including Virendra Singh Purawat and Sushila Chauhan, acknowledging their contributions and addressing their concerns.

CEO Harsola assured prompt resolution of issues raised. Dr Shweta Pandey, Rupendra Pandiya and other dignitaries were present, underscoring the community's support for cooperative banking initiatives.

Industrial branch manager Narendra Singh Chandrawat concluded the event with a vote of thanks, highlighting the cooperative spirit and ongoing commitment to serving the community's needs.

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Madhya Pradesh: CM Announces Slew Of Initiatives For Jaora Industrial Area

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Mohan Yadav, while responding to MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey's enquiry, announced initiatives for the multi-product industrial area in Jaora.

The plan included upgrading roads, sewer systems and water supply infrastructure, supported by a sanctioned budget of Rs 41 crore. Notably, a two-lane CC road to Pahadia Road and improved water access are part of the endeavour.

Minister Nirmala Bhuria revealed that Jaora boasts 410 anganwadis, addressing Dr Pandey's query. She detailed their distribution across rural and urban sectors and emphasised the One Stop Centre's impact, resolving 53 cases since its inception.

Pandey secured approval for four crucial roads, totalling Rs 14.8 crore. These roads, spanning Semalkhedi to Pingrala, Kushalgarh to Akatwasa, Sujapur via Bhatkhedi-Talidana and Manyakhedi to Gondidharmasi, promise substantial development.

The residents welcomed the Rs 14.8 crore investments, marking a promising chapter in the area's progress. BJP leaders and officials extend gratitude to the CM, Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh and Pandey for their transformative efforts.