 Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Front submits memorandum to MLA Rana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Front submits memorandum to MLA Rana

Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Front submits memorandum to MLA Rana

The workers had also stopped conducting home visits, sessions on nutrition advice and others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
article-image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi Front of Nalkheda submitted a memorandum to MLA Vikram Singh Rana over their demands on Monday.

They also held a Chunari Yatra from Ambedkar Bhawan to Goddess Baglamukhi temple and performed Hawan to get their demands fulfilled. Nalkheda Anganwadi services president Manju Patidar, district supervisor Shweta Gulbake, Anup Srivastava, Sangeeta Tomar, Sarita Parmar and others were also present.

Notably, these workers are on an indefinite strike since March 15. This troubled toddlers, pregnant women and lactating mothers who used to visit Aanganwadi centers for nutritious food and regular checkups.

The workers had also stopped conducting home visits, sessions on nutrition advice and others. Employees alleged government for not paying attention towards their demands and loss of Aanganwadi visitors.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two teachers show-caused for skipping duty sans notice in Nalkheda
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

News Diary Dewas: MLA representative inspects construction works at City Forest

News Diary Dewas: MLA representative inspects construction works at City Forest

Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Front submits memorandum to MLA Rana

Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Front submits memorandum to MLA Rana

Madhya Pradesh: Young man jailed for communally sensitive post in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Young man jailed for communally sensitive post in Sendhwa

Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana: 56 or 52; Controversy rages as organiser sits on list of couples...

Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana: 56 or 52; Controversy rages as organiser sits on list of couples...

Madhya Pradesh: Opium cultivators protest outside narcotics office in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Opium cultivators protest outside narcotics office in Mandsaur