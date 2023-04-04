Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Front submits memorandum to MLA Rana

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi Front of Nalkheda submitted a memorandum to MLA Vikram Singh Rana over their demands on Monday.

They also held a Chunari Yatra from Ambedkar Bhawan to Goddess Baglamukhi temple and performed Hawan to get their demands fulfilled. Nalkheda Anganwadi services president Manju Patidar, district supervisor Shweta Gulbake, Anup Srivastava, Sangeeta Tomar, Sarita Parmar and others were also present.

Notably, these workers are on an indefinite strike since March 15. This troubled toddlers, pregnant women and lactating mothers who used to visit Aanganwadi centers for nutritious food and regular checkups.

The workers had also stopped conducting home visits, sessions on nutrition advice and others. Employees alleged government for not paying attention towards their demands and loss of Aanganwadi visitors.