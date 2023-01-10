Madhya Pradesh: Amrut and Anand Mahotsav programme inaugurated in district jail

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day programme to celebrate Amrut and Anand Mahotsav was inaugurated in district jail of Dewas. Under the festival, cultural programmes along with various sports activities were also inaugurated by collector Rishav Gupta on Sunday. Jail superintendent Himani Manvare along with the police force was also present. Badminton and volleyball competition was organised on the first day. A large number of inmates actively participated in it.

After the programme, colletor Gupta inspected the jail. Here, he expressed pleasure over the cleanliness of the jail premises. Gupta said that recently the district jail has been certified with ISO which means the infrastructure of this prison is up to the mark.

Manvare said that three-day programmes are being organised here under Amrut and Anand Mahotsav. Similar celebrations were also conducted last year.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Premier Badminton League concludes in Dewas