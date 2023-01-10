Madhya Pradesh: Premier Badminton League concludes in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Premier Badminton League concluded in Dewas on Sunday. In the competition, the city team became overall champions. Dewas Hunter's team of Ajay Dayma and Yash Soni was the winner of the mega-final match of the competition.

Second position was taken by the MM master team of Girish Manwani and Santosh Mandloi. The league was organised by Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Dewas, District Badminton Association and Shri Narayan Building Material from January 6 to 8 at the Kushabhau Thakre Badminton Hall in Dewas.

As many as 72 shuttlers from different clubs in the district enthusiastically participated in it. The closing ceremony took place in the chief hospitality of district sports officer Hemant Suvir, badminton union vice president Dilip Barode, Ajay Rana and Rajesh Kumawat. Anoop Jain conducted the programme.