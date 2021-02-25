Madhya Pradesh: Amid rising cases Khandwa administration to keep a tab on people coming from Maharashtra

Khandwa: In the wake of rising corona cases, instructions have been given by the Home Ministry to keep a tab on the entry of people from Maharashtra in terms of their compliance with Covid norms.

Additional collector SL Singhade said that check posts have been established at the district-border and employees have been deployed in 3 shifts. Instructions have been given to check body temperature, mask and social distancing of the passengers coming from Maharashtra.

They will ensure that all the information about those crossing the check posts are recorded.