COVID Vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: Admin officials, frontline corona warriors in Khandwa and Bagli get the jab

Khandwa: On Saturday, various officials including sub-divisional officer Harsud Dr Parikshit Jhade took the shot of Covid-19 vaccine at District Hospital. SDM Dr Jhade has appealed to the citizens that all people must get vaccinated to protect them from the corona whenever their turn comes. There are no side effects of the vaccine. District immunization officer Dr Anil Tantwar told that Covid-19 vaccines were given to the employees of Revenue, Police, Panchayat Department and 816 officers of Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayat.
Frontline Corona Warriors get jabs in Bagli
Corona vaccine has been given to sub-divisional officer revenue Arvind Chouhan, who has served as SDM from District Headquarters Dewas to Bagli Division as Frontline Corona Warriors on Saturday. Advocate Association Bagli Senior advocate Praveen Choudhary said that SDM Chouhan's role in the Corona transition period was exemplary. SDM Chouhan along with his team and performed cremation of number of corona positive on their demise.