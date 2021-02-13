COVID Vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: Admin officials, frontline corona warriors in Khandwa and Bagli get the jab

Khandwa: On Saturday, various officials including sub-divisional officer Harsud Dr Parikshit Jhade took the shot of Covid-19 vaccine at District Hospital. SDM Dr Jhade has appealed to the citizens that all people must get vaccinated to protect them from the corona whenever their turn comes. There are no side effects of the vaccine. District immunization officer Dr Anil Tantwar told that Covid-19 vaccines were given to the employees of Revenue, Police, Panchayat Department and 816 officers of Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayat.

