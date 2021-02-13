A TALE OF TWO PETROL PUMPS: People of Khetia of Madhya Pradesh prefer to buy fuel from Maharashtra

Khetia: Amid a sharp spike in fuel prices across the country, people of Khetia village in Barwani district have some privilege as compared to other people in Madhya Pradesh. They can rush to Maharashtra at any time and get their vehicles refuelled thus saving Rs Rs 2.59 on every litre of petrol and Rs 3.48 in the rates of diesel.

Khetia, a small village in Barwani district is the last village of Madhya Pradesh a portion of which lies in Maharashtra and is known as Khed Digar in Nandurbar district. The population is around 22,000.

Village has three petrol pumps: one petrol pump of Bharat Petroleum and two of Indian Oil. Two Indian Oil petrol pumps are situated just 800 metres apart one of them is situated towards Madhya Pradesh end, while another one is situated on Maharashtra side.